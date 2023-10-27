Headlines

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out best deals on cameras and get up to 50%off

If you are someone who loves clicking the most precious moments, then this deal is just for you. Find out the most incredible deals on cameras on Amazon with great offers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

This festive season, get surprising offers on cameras with new technologies and features, so that you are able to capture high resolution pictures with magnificent details and amazing clarity.

 

GoPro HERO10 Black - Waterproof Action Camera At Rs 27,488

  • Get up tp 50% off on this awesome GoPro HERO10 action camera 
  • The all-new GP2 engine is a game-changer, it provides faster and smoother performance, with snappy responsiveness and double the frame rate for incredibly smooth footage
  •  This powerful "system on a chip" is designed specifically for GoPro
  • With its upgraded 23MP photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, you'll get the sharpest and most detailed footage and the double frame rate ensures incredibly smooth motion in your videos
  • With the latest advancements, you can capture shots with incredible detail, lifelike textures, and impressive contrast, even in low light conditions and it’s new hydrophobic lens cover helps repel water, ensuring your images stay clear and free from lens flare and other unwanted artefacts
  • The HyperSmooth feature has reached new levels of smoothness, and it's super easy to customise the stabilisation settings to get the best results every time.

Buy Now on Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera At Rs 39,990

  • The camera features a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, which means you can confidently capture sharp images with a high dynamic range and no artifacts and to make things even better, the camera is WiFi-enabled, allowing you to easily transfer and share your amazing shots
  • This camera has an awesome 8MP photo burst mode that captures photos at a rapid rate of 30 frames per second
  • It features a 3.5mm external mic port, a 2.5mm remote port, a USB 2.0 port, and a micro HDMI Type D port and when it comes to storage, this camera is compatible with newer UHS I/UHS II SDXC/SDHC SD cards ,these cards are capable of storing high-resolution 4K videos, ensuring you have plenty of space to capture all your amazing moments.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sony HDRCX405 9.2MP HD Handycam Camcorder At Rs 21,990

  • This camera has an impressive zoom capability, It offers a 30x optical zoom and a 60x clear image zoom
  • This camera comes with a fantastic 26.8mm wide-angle ZEISS lens which allows you to capture a wider field of view and it has a minimum focus distance of approximately 1 cm in wide-angle mode and approximately 80 cm in telephoto mode
  • This camera has a convenient built-in USB cable that makes it super easy to transfer files and charge the camera.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 At Rs 59,990

  • This camera is equipped with a powerful 20.1 MP stacked back-illuminated 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM which means you'll be able to capture stunning, high-resolution images and with the large aperture 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens, you can low-light performance
  •  It has a directional 3-capsule inbuilt-mic with a windscreen, ensuring that your videos have clear and high-quality audio
  • This camera comes with a cool vari-angle LCD screen and if you're into reviewing products, you'll love the product showcase setting,It allows you to make your reviews stand out by highlighting the product.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

