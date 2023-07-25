Headlines

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

Weight loss tips: 7 low calorie snacks to lose belly fat

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

HomeTechnology

Technology

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

With these new features, users can recharge and check their FASTag account, save their flight boarding passes and leverage a complete solution for train tickets within Samsung Wallet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users can now access all their essential Digital IDs such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate as part of Samsung Wallet. Galaxy smartphone users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates conveniently and securely on their phone. In addition, Samsung has introduced several new travel and mobility features to the all-new Samsung Wallet, which merges and enhances the existing features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy smartphones, letting consumers have Tap and Pay, UPI payments and bill payments experience.
 
With these new features, users can recharge and check their FASTag account, save their flight boarding passes and leverage a complete solution for train tickets within Samsung Wallet such as booking and saving tickets, checking train status, among others. Users can add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

Users will be able to show proof of identity and travel documents needed to enter airports directly from Samsung Wallet. Apart from the four Digital IDs – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate – users will be able to access over 2,000 other IDs/documents directly from Samsung Wallet. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

'He is aware': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Centre cautions internet users against ransomware Akira which steals personal data to extort money

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE