Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users can now access all their essential Digital IDs such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate as part of Samsung Wallet. Galaxy smartphone users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates conveniently and securely on their phone. In addition, Samsung has introduced several new travel and mobility features to the all-new Samsung Wallet, which merges and enhances the existing features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy smartphones, letting consumers have Tap and Pay, UPI payments and bill payments experience.



With these new features, users can recharge and check their FASTag account, save their flight boarding passes and leverage a complete solution for train tickets within Samsung Wallet such as booking and saving tickets, checking train status, among others. Users can add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

Users will be able to show proof of identity and travel documents needed to enter airports directly from Samsung Wallet. Apart from the four Digital IDs – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate – users will be able to access over 2,000 other IDs/documents directly from Samsung Wallet.