5G sim card: Here's how 5G will change your internet and other experiences

5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G and supports lag-free connectivity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

5G in India (file photo)

5G service has been launched in India, and gradually every Indian will start getting this service. As soon as this service is fully rolled out in the market, its benefits will also be available to the users. Today, we will tell you about the benefits of 5G. 

High-speed internet

As soon as the 5G service is fully implemented, you will start getting a high-speed internet experience, this is a service that everyone is waiting for because high-speed internet has become the need of people today. 5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. 

Better call quality

After the arrival of 5G, the calling will be of better quality than before. There will be no call interruption during calls which people face in the 4G network.

Strong downloading speed

With the 5G service, you will also get to see a strong downloading speed than before.

No call drop

The problem of call drops has been quite common in 4G networks and it has bothered users a lot for years. After the arrival of 5G network, now users will get rid of this problem and there will be no sudden call cut during ongoing call.

Vast 5G network

One of the major problems with 4G service was that in many areas the network used to disappear completely and in many it was quite good, but after the introduction of 5G service, you will get the best coverage of the network everywhere, which will make calling and internet access will become much easier.

