Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warm up match LIVE Updates: Check playing XIs, how to watch, live score

Spain vs Jordan LIVE Updates

Spain vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Luis Enrique's Spain are all set to lock horns with Jordan in FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup match on Thursday, November 17. Having won the World Cup in 2010, the Spanish national team knows what it takes to win the big prize, but it's a relatively young squad from the one which won the World Cup in South Africa.

The Spaniards are in a tough group alongside the likes of Germany, Costa Rica and Japan. They will begin their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on November 23, but before that, Spain will have a chance of fine-tuning their playing XI as they face off against Jordan.

It's a good opportunity for Jordan to rub shoulders against one of the heavyweights in European football and it could well turn out to be an entertaining affair.

Enrique has left home some renowned players like Sergio Ramos and David de Gea among others, but will it come back to haunt them? Only time will tell.