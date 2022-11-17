Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warm up match LIVE Updates: Check playing XIs, how to watch, live score

Spain vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Luis Enrique's Spain are all set to lock horns with Jordan in FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup match on Thursday, November 17. Having won the World Cup in 2010, the Spanish national team knows what it takes to win the big prize, but it's a relatively young squad from the one which won the World Cup in South Africa.
The Spaniards are in a tough group alongside the likes of Germany, Costa Rica and Japan. They will begin their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on November 23, but before that, Spain will have a chance of fine-tuning their playing XI as they face off against Jordan.
It's a good opportunity for Jordan to rub shoulders against one of the heavyweights in European football and it could well turn out to be an entertaining affair.
Enrique has left home some renowned players like Sergio Ramos and David de Gea among others, but will it come back to haunt them? Only time will tell.
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warmup match LIVE updates: Kick-off shortly!
Spain and Jordan are about to kick-start in a short while, and both sides will be looking for a win, Spain will start this contest as the heavy favourites but they will not take their opponents lightly. This is the final test for the Spaniards before the take on Costa Rica in their opening World Cup 2022 game.
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warmup match LIVE updates: Jordan's playing XI -
It's a strong-looking side from Jordan who will be hoping to match Spain's intensity. We all know that the Spanish side will be dominating the possession, Jordan will be tested to the limits but will relish this opportunity to rub shoulders with the former World Cup winners.
Laila(GK), Hasheesh, Yazan, Hadad, Dameiri, Al-Hourani, Saleh, Rawabda, Olwan, Dardour, Naimat
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warmup match LIVE updates: Supporters cheering for SPAIN!
There are quite a few supporters of Spain out here in Jordan. The Spanish team will be happy to see the support and will hope that they will get similar support from the crowd when they land in Qatar.
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warmup match LIVE updates: Jordan's predicted playing XI
Here's how Jordan could line up for their friendly match against Spain -
Laila; Al-Zoubi, Obaid, Hashish, Yassin; Al-Hourani, Samir, Al-Rawabdeh; Olwan, Al-Dardour, Al-Naimat
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup warmup match LIVE updates: Here's how Spain are lining up today-
Sanchez starts in goal, behind back four of Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia and Dani Carvajal. Koke, Carlos Soler and Gavi start in midfield. Ansu Fati, Pablo Sarabia and Marco Asensio start as forwards.
Spain vs Jordan LIVE updates: All you need to know!
What: Spain vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match
When: November 17, Thursday, 09:30 PM IST
Where: Amman International Stadium
The 2014 World Cup was a disaster for Spain as they bowed out in the group stage itself, however, the 2018 edition was slightly better but they still fell short of reaching the final four. Can the Spaniards make it past a group which also consists of heavyweights Germany and tricky teams like Japan and Costa Rica who can punch well above their weight?
Having won the UEFA Euros in 2008, then the FIFA World Cup in 2010, followed by another Euros in 2012, Spain dominated world football like no other, but they are in a period of transition now, with young players in the squad. Can they rise to the occasion and lead their team to ultimate glory?
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup match. Follow this space as we build up for the match will be final preparation for the Spanish side before they open their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica.