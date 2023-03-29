Search icon
'You don't feel like owning toys...': Virat Kohli on selling most of his impulsively bought cars

During a team photoshoot for the RCB Bold Diaries, Kohli reflected on his past purchases and came to the realization that adding cars to his collection was a pointless endeavor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Superstar Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted that most of the cars he has purchased over the years were impulsive buys that he later ended up selling. While many Indian cricketers share Kohli's passion for automobiles, their busy schedules often prevent them from enjoying their prized possessions. As a result, Kohli has gradually sold off a majority of his car collection.

During a team photoshoot for the RCB Bold Diaries, Kohli reflected on his past purchases and came to the realization that adding cars to his collection was a pointless endeavor. 

Speaking on RCB’s YouTube channel during a recent photoshoot, Kohli said, “Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or travelling in them as well. Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to.

“I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don’t feel like owning ‘toys’ as such, it is about being practical,” he added.

During a previous conversation, Kohli disclosed that his initial vehicle was a Tata Safari, which he purchased in 2008. He expressed his fondness for SUVs and mentioned that he installed a top-of-the-line music system, which was a popular trend in Delhi at the time.

In 2020, Kohli's first Audi car, an R8 model, was discovered on the premises of a police station in Delhi. As a former brand ambassador for Audi India, Kohli had purchased the model in 2012 before selling it in 2016 for an upgrade.

Unfortunately, the individual to whom Kohli sold the car, Sagar Thakkar, was allegedly involved in a financial scam, resulting in the police seizing the vehicle. 

Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most reliable players in the franchise, having delivered numerous match-winning performances. However, his form took a dip last season, and he could only manage to score 341 runs at a strike rate of 115.99. Nevertheless, as he enters this year's IPL, the batter seems to be in decent form, as evidenced by his recent performances in international cricket.

