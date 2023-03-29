‘This can be my last World Cup’: Veteran India star targets IPL 2023 for ODI comeback

Indian Cricket Team (File Photo)

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to kick off this Friday, and it holds significant importance for many Indian cricket stars. With the World Cup just a few months away, players are fighting to secure their spot on the national team. The World Cup, which will be held in India this October and November, is the ultimate goal for these players, and a strong performance in the IPL could be the key to their success.

Several players, including veteran pacer Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is determined to make his mark in the IPL and secure a spot on the World Cup squad. Yadav, who is aware that this could be his last opportunity to participate in the World Cup, is determined to perform well in the IPL and make a comeback in the ODI format.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Yadav expressed his determination to succeed, stating, "The ODI World Cup is played after every four years, and this could be my last opportunity to be a part of it. So, I need to do well in the IPL and make a strong case for myself to represent India at the World Cup."

“As I said the World Cup comes after every four years and I'm not sure if I'll be around then. Hence I want to make this season count and not wait for another four years,” he added.

Umesh, a seasoned cricketer at the age of 35, has been a valuable asset to India's red-ball format team. However, his appearances in limited overs have been sporadic, with his last ODI match being over four years ago.

Despite this, Umesh made a significant impact as he led the attack for KKR in 2022, taking 16 wickets in 12 matches with an impressive economy rate of 7.06. His outstanding performance caught the attention of selectors, leading to his recall in the T20 side as a last-minute injury replacement for matches against Australia and South Africa.

Unfortunately, Umesh's appearances in both series were limited to just one match each. Nevertheless, his talent and dedication to the sport continue to make him a valuable player for India's cricket team.

