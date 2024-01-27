WWE Royal Rumble 2024 free live streaming: Everything you need to know about the first premium live event of the year

The road to WrestleMania is all set to get underway with the WWE's first Premium Live Event of the year in the form of the Royal Rumble 2024. The event will feature the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and others in action at the Tropicana Field in Florida.

Gear up for the inaugural WWE Premium Live Event of the year, as the excitement reaches new heights with WWE Royal Rumble taking center stage on Sunday, 28th January. Witness the LIVE action directly from the Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, starting at 5:30 AM IST, exclusively on the Sony Sports Network.

The focal point of this pay-per-view extravaganza, the men's Royal Rumble match, will showcase established WWE Superstars such as 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre, alongside 25 other superstars.

All eyes will be on the returning superstar, 'The Best in the World' CM Punk, making his WWE ring comeback after a decade. In the women's division, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair aim to become the first two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winners, facing tough competition from favorites Bayley and Nia Jax.

Before the dust settles in the ring, the ultimate prize in sports entertainment takes center stage as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is up for grabs in a Fatal Four-way showdown. 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, 'The Viper' Randy Orton, 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles, and the formidable LA Knight will push their limits to claim victory.

In another riveting clash, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens go head-to-head in a desperate bid for the WWE United States Championship.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full Match Card

- Roman Reigns (c) vs Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs LA Knight (Fatal 4-way match for WWE Universal Championship)

- Men's Royal Rumble match

- Women's Royal Rumble match

- Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship match)

TV Channel for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Telecast in India

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD on Sunday, 28th January, starting from 5:30 AM IST.

Streaming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Online in India

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.