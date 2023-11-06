Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli vibes on Anushka Sharma’s popular song during IND vs SA clash, video goes viral

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:37 AM IST

After hitting a record-equalling ODI ton, Virat Kohli was seen vibing on wife Anushka Sharma’s popular song ‘Ainvayi’ during the thrilling clash of India and South Africa at Eden Gardens.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Kohli performing the hook steps of Ainvayi song played by DJ during the second innings of match. 

Ainvayi is a popular song from the Bollywood film, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ featuring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh as lead pair. 

Meanwhile, Kohli on his 35th birthday equalled great Sachin Tendulkar’s long standing ODI record of most hundreds (49). His sensational innings of 101* runs led India to 326 runs with loss of five wickets.

Whereas South Africa, chasing the target of 327 runs, experienced one of their biggest defeats on Sunday. With Ravindra Jadeja’s excellent bowling figures of 5/33, India bundled out South Africa for 83 runs, 18 runs less than Kohli’s total score.

India have registered their eighth consecutive win at Eden Gardens and retained the top spot in World Cup 2023 points table with zero losses faced so far.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

