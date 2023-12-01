Watch: Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in London with family amid break from white-ball cricket

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Whereas Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

After the World Cup 2023 debacle and amid break from white-ball cricket, India’s star batter Virat Kohli was spotted in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, spending some quality time away from home. It was captured in a video which was released by a fan on social media.

This year for Kohli has been special in many ways. In the World Cup 2023 campaign, he emerged out to be the ace batter by scoring the most runs (765). With scoring three scintillating hundreds and five fifty plus runs in five successive innings, the 35-year-old also earned the ‘Man of the Tournament’ award for this edition.

Notably, he also carved his way to break Sachin Tendulkar’s landmark record of scoring the maximum ODI tons(49). He goes past his idol and smashes his 50th ODI ton and becomes the sole holder of this prestigious record.

However, everything was falling in Kohli and team India’s place until they faced the shocking defeat against Australia in World Cup 2023 final. This was Australia's sixth World Cup trophy and earlier this year,they had also beaten in India WTC finals.

Meanwhile, India is playing their T20I series against Australia. Three matches have already been played with India leading by 2-1. Today is the fourth match at Raipur which can again be decider for India to emerge victorious in the series if they win today. While Australia, who won the last match, will be hoping for another win today to keep their hopes up for concluding the series in their favour.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading India and interestingly, he has also been selected to captain the T20I squad against South Africa as well. Rohit Sharma will resume the captaincy in Test cricket against South Africa. Virat Kohli will also join the team in Test cricket. Rohit and Virat had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Whereas Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.