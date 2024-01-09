Viral video: Mohammed Shami's mother gazes lovingly as star bowler receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu, watch

Accompanied by his mother, Shami, the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, received the accolade during the ceremony.

Star Team India bowler Mohammed Shami was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Accompanied by his mother, Shami, the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, received the accolade during the ceremony.

As Shami received the award, his mother, Anjum Ara, was seen casting an admiring gaze upon her son.

Archers Ojas Pravin Deotale, Sheetal Devi and Aditi Gopichand Swami, and wrestler Antim Panghal were also among the 17 athletes who received the Arjuna Award on Tuesday.

The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest athletic honour, is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.

