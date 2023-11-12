Headlines

Watch: Ian Smith's hilarious imitation of Ravi Shastri in commentary box during IND vs NED clash

Watch: Ian Smith’s hilarious imitation of Ravi Shastri in commentary box during IND vs NED clash

ICC World Cup 2023: India is facing Netherlands in their final league stage match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Before playing the World Cup 2023 semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium, India is facing Netherlands in their final league stage match today. Meanwhile, the match continues to thrill everyone at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, there is a video going viral on social media that shows popular commentator Ian Smith having some fun time with Ravi Shastri in the commentary box.

During the first innings of the match, Ian Smith, a former New Zealand cricketer makes an attempt to imitate the unique commentary style of Ravi Shastri in his presence. 

Watch the viral video here..

Meanwhile, India won the toss and chose to bat. Going forward with the decision, the Indian batters showcased commendable performances today in Bengaluru. Starting from opening batters, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 61 runs and 51 runs respectively. After their dismissals, Virat Kohli (51 runs) and Shreyas Iyer carried forward the action and scored 50+ runs as well. However, Shreyas went ahead and knocked his first ton(128* runs) in the ODI World Cup. 

He was later joined by KL Rahul (102 runs) who smashed the fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cup history. In just 62 deliveries, KL achieved the milestone and surpassed Rohit who smashed 100 runs in 63 balls against Afghanistan earlier this World Cup.

All the 50+ scores of the top 5 batting order helped India achieve their second highest total in World Cup history, 410 runs with loss of 4 wickets. Netherlands needs 411 runs to win now.

India’s semi-final clash is scheduled on 15 November against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

