Watch: David Beckham left in tears as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi bestowed upon Inter Miami their most memorable football night in the club's brief history on Friday. In the final minutes of the game against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup at DRV PNK Stadium, Messi unleashed a stunning curler that secured a victory for his new team. This moment of magic, occurring in the 94th minute, even brought Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham to tears.

After signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS club on Sunday, the Argentinian superstar, who recently triumphed in the FIFA World Cup and holds the record for winning the Ballon d'Or seven times, finally made his highly anticipated debut for Inter Miami on Friday. Additionally, he was bestowed with the captain's armband when he stepped onto the field in the 54th minute of the match.

Just ten minutes into his debut, the Mexican visitors managed to equalize, despite Messi creating scattered chances. However, Messi saved his best for last. Drawing a foul himself from about seven yards beyond the penalty area, he delivered a masterpiece—a left-footed free kick that soared over the defensive wall, eluded the diving goalkeeper Andres Gudino, and found the top left corner of the net.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

The breathtaking moment sent the enthusiastic crowd into a frenzy. Among them was Serena, who was utterly speechless, while media personality Kim Kardashian, seated beside her, observed in awe. Meanwhile, Beckham, a renowned football legend, was moved to tears by the spectacle.

David beckham was in tears after messi’s goal pic.twitter.com/1Murc2EXlV — Sam (@FcbxSam) July 22, 2023

"I knew it was the last chance," Messi said of his free kick, according to ESPN.com. "I just tried like always do and fortunately the goalkeeper couldn't get the ball.

"It is important for this team to get wins because we are not in a good position in the league. I know this is another tournament, but it will help our morale."

As a result of this victory, Inter Miami now holds the top position in Group J of the Leagues Cup, boasting three valuable points.

