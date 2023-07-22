Headlines

This Telangana farmer earned Rs 1.8 crore by selling tomatoes in one month

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

Watch: David Beckham left in tears as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut

Wordle 764 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 23

Manipur: Sixth accused arrested in connection with parading incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Telangana farmer earned Rs 1.8 crore by selling tomatoes in one month

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

Watch: David Beckham left in tears as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: David Beckham left in tears as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut

After signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS club on Sunday, the Argentinian superstar finally made his highly anticipated debut for Inter Miami on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lionel Messi bestowed upon Inter Miami their most memorable football night in the club's brief history on Friday. In the final minutes of the game against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup at DRV PNK Stadium, Messi unleashed a stunning curler that secured a victory for his new team. This moment of magic, occurring in the 94th minute, even brought Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham to tears.

After signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS club on Sunday, the Argentinian superstar, who recently triumphed in the FIFA World Cup and holds the record for winning the Ballon d'Or seven times, finally made his highly anticipated debut for Inter Miami on Friday. Additionally, he was bestowed with the captain's armband when he stepped onto the field in the 54th minute of the match.

Just ten minutes into his debut, the Mexican visitors managed to equalize, despite Messi creating scattered chances. However, Messi saved his best for last. Drawing a foul himself from about seven yards beyond the penalty area, he delivered a masterpiece—a left-footed free kick that soared over the defensive wall, eluded the diving goalkeeper Andres Gudino, and found the top left corner of the net.

The breathtaking moment sent the enthusiastic crowd into a frenzy. Among them was Serena, who was utterly speechless, while media personality Kim Kardashian, seated beside her, observed in awe. Meanwhile, Beckham, a renowned football legend, was moved to tears by the spectacle.

"I knew it was the last chance," Messi said of his free kick, according to ESPN.com. "I just tried like always do and fortunately the goalkeeper couldn't get the ball.

"It is important for this team to get wins because we are not in a good position in the league. I know this is another tournament, but it will help our morale."

As a result of this victory, Inter Miami now holds the top position in Group J of the Leagues Cup, boasting three valuable points.

READ| 'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE