Manipur: Sixth accused arrested in connection with parading incident

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

Cricket

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Titled "It Only Takes One Day," the video is a captivating montage of memorable cricketing moments and passionate fan reactions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the promotional video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. Scheduled to take place in India during October-November, Akhtar raised concerns regarding the absence of Babar Azam in the video, which was unveiled on social media on July 20.

Titled "It Only Takes One Day," the video is a captivating montage of memorable cricketing moments and passionate fan reactions. Narrated by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the video effectively captures the essence of the world's most significant cricket tournament, evoking a range of emotions and sensations.

The video showcases a star-studded lineup of cricketers, including renowned players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Dinesh Karthik, and Shubman Gill, among others. Additionally, it boasts guest appearances from cricketing legends such as Eoin Morgan, the captain of the victorious 2019 World Cup team, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, and more. This captivating video captures iconic moments in World Cup history, beautifully displaying the national colors and waving flags of all ten participating teams.

Surprisingly, the World No. 1 ODI batter and captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was not featured in the promotional video. However, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi did make an appearance. The video also includes visuals of past World Cup-winning teams, but unfortunately, Pakistan's triumphant moment in 1992 was not showcased in the ICC's promotional video.

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," Shoaib Akhtar said in a tweet on Saturday.

The 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup is a highly anticipated event as it makes its return to India after a gap of 12 years. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19, 2023, and will witness the participation of ten teams, including the reigning champions, England. The excitement will kick off with a thrilling match between the finalists of the previous edition, England and New Zealand, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

One of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the tournament will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which will take place on October 15 at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium. This match is sure to captivate the attention of cricket fans worldwide.

READ| 'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

