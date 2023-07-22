'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Titled "It Only Takes One Day," the video is a captivating montage of memorable cricketing moments and passionate fan reactions.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the promotional video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. Scheduled to take place in India during October-November, Akhtar raised concerns regarding the absence of Babar Azam in the video, which was unveiled on social media on July 20.

Titled "It Only Takes One Day," the video is a captivating montage of memorable cricketing moments and passionate fan reactions. Narrated by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the video effectively captures the essence of the world's most significant cricket tournament, evoking a range of emotions and sensations.

The video showcases a star-studded lineup of cricketers, including renowned players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Dinesh Karthik, and Shubman Gill, among others. Additionally, it boasts guest appearances from cricketing legends such as Eoin Morgan, the captain of the victorious 2019 World Cup team, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, and more. This captivating video captures iconic moments in World Cup history, beautifully displaying the national colors and waving flags of all ten participating teams.

Surprisingly, the World No. 1 ODI batter and captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was not featured in the promotional video. However, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi did make an appearance. The video also includes visuals of past World Cup-winning teams, but unfortunately, Pakistan's triumphant moment in 1992 was not showcased in the ICC's promotional video.

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," Shoaib Akhtar said in a tweet on Saturday.

Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke.

Come on guys, time to grow up a bit. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 22, 2023

The 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup is a highly anticipated event as it makes its return to India after a gap of 12 years. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19, 2023, and will witness the participation of ten teams, including the reigning champions, England. The excitement will kick off with a thrilling match between the finalists of the previous edition, England and New Zealand, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

One of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the tournament will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which will take place on October 15 at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium. This match is sure to captivate the attention of cricket fans worldwide.

READ| 'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test