Watch: Crowd starts leaving stadium amid IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final clash

The highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final clash between India and Australia is ongoing and the crowd have started leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Not looking good for India.. The crowd is leaving the stadium #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/ov07oW6PFZ — Rishi Khinwasara (@rishijain07) November 19, 2023

The second inning is ongoing and the Pat Cummins-led side need 241 runs to win. After losing the first three crucial wickets of David Warner (7 runs), Mitchell Marsh (15 runs) and Steve Smith (4 runs), Australia led by Travis Head’s (not out) scintillating hundred have scored above 200 runs so far.

In contrast, India that showcased an incredible performance throughout the campaign are currently on 2% win probability. Seeming disappointed with India’s underwhelming performance in the final, Indian fans have started leaving the venue.

India has remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament and earned ten wins in a row. Whereas Australia had a rough start to the campaign by experiencing two defeats against India and South Africa. But after that, the Aussies proved their worth and clinched eight wins in a row.

If Australia win the final, then this will register their sixth ODI World Cup title in cricket history. Whereas the 2011 ODI World Cup winners, India will lose their second World Cup final against Australia after 2003 if the Rohit Sharma-led side experiences defeat.