Headlines

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Watch: Crowd starts leaving stadium amid IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final clash

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

Manipur: Imphal airport on high alert after unknown flying object spotted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Watch: Crowd starts leaving stadium amid IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final clash

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

8 lesser-known facts about Zeenat Aman 

10 Wealthiest queens in Mughal Dynasty

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, diet secret during ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Crowd starts leaving stadium amid IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final clash

The highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final clash between India and Australia is ongoing and the crowd have started leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final clash between India and Australia is ongoing and the crowd have started leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The second inning is ongoing and the Pat Cummins-led side need 241 runs to win. After losing the first three crucial wickets of David Warner (7 runs), Mitchell Marsh (15 runs) and Steve Smith (4 runs), Australia led by Travis Head’s (not out) scintillating hundred have scored above 200 runs so far.

In contrast, India that showcased an incredible performance throughout the campaign are  currently on 2% win probability. Seeming disappointed with India’s underwhelming performance in the final, Indian fans have started leaving the venue.

India has remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament and earned ten wins in a row. Whereas Australia had a rough start to the campaign by experiencing two defeats against India and South Africa. But after that, the Aussies proved their worth and clinched eight wins in a row.

If Australia win the final, then this will register their sixth ODI World Cup title in cricket history. Whereas the 2011 ODI World Cup winners, India will lose their second World Cup final against Australia after 2003 if the Rohit Sharma-led side experiences defeat. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE