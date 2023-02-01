Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma go trekking in Uttarakhand with daughter Vamika; See pics

Image Source: Instagram/ anushkasharma

Celebrity power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared some stunning photos from their trip to Uttarakhand. One photo showed Anushka in a peaceful moment of meditation by the riverside, while the next set of pictures featured the trio - Anushka, Virat, and their daughter Vamika - enjoying a beautiful trek together. It was a heartwarming sight to see the family of three taking in the breathtaking views of the region.

Anushka shared photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "There's a mountain in the mountains and there's nobody at the top..."

One of the photos featured Virat carrying Vamika as she joyfully splashed her hands in the river. Other photos showed Virat trekking up a mountain trail with Vamika securely strapped to his back.

Recently, the couple paid a visit to the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram, where several pictures of them worshipping went viral. Virat also graciously obliged other devotees with selfie requests. Reports suggest that Virat and Anushka will also be participating in public religious rituals at the ashram, further deepening their spiritual connection.

Virat Kohli is gearing up for an exciting four-match Test series against Australia, known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The series will commence on February 9 in Nagpur, followed by the ODI series starting on March 17 in Mumbai.

While Kohli is making the most of his family time, his wife Anushka Sharma is busy with her own commitments. Anushka will be making her big-screen return with the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress, and recently made a cameo in Qala, which marked Irfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut in the industry. Her last appearance was in Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

