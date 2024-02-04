Vinesh Phogat clinches gold at National Championships upon returning to wrestling after 16 months

Vinesh Phogat made a successful return to competition after a knee surgery to win the 55kg gold medal.

Star grappler Vinesh Phogat achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the gold medal in the 55 kg category at the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024 in Jaipur on Sunday. This victory came after her triumphant return from a 16-month hiatus. Vinesh's last appearance was at the World Championships in Belgrade in 2022, where she secured a bronze medal. Unfortunately, due to a knee injury, she was unable to participate in the last Asian Games, as reported by Olympics.com.

In a display of sheer dominance, the two-time World Championships bronze medalist defeated Jyoti in a mere two minutes, emerging as the champion in the 55kg category at the National Wrestling Championships 2024. After undergoing knee surgery in August 2023, Vinesh made a determined comeback to training in December.

On the other hand, Anshu Malik, the silver medalist at the 2021 World Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games, showcased her exceptional skills by securing a gold medal in the women's 59kg category. Anshu emerged victorious against the formidable Sarita Mor, a four-time Asian medalist, with a score of 8-3.

Anshu showcased her agility by swiftly executing a takedown, which she followed up with two remarkable two-pointers, giving her an early lead of 8-1 in the second period. When Sarita displayed aggression, Anshu's knee withstood the pressure, allowing her to defend effectively and ultimately secure a well-deserved victory.

In another thrilling match, Nirmala, a medalist at the 2010 Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games, claimed the gold medal in the 50kg category by defeating Neelam. Her exceptional performance showcased her unwavering determination and skill.