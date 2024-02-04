Twitter
Vinesh Phogat clinches gold at National Championships upon returning to wrestling after 16 months

'If IND get 600....': James Anderson reveals McCullum's words; confident in England's pursuit of 399 in 2nd Test

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Jharkhand's ruling coalition MLAs arrive in Ranchi ahead of tomorrow's floor test

Meet 'Vyommitra', India's female robot astronaut who will fly to space this year ahead of Gaganyaan mission; watch video

Vinesh Phogat clinches gold at National Championships upon returning to wrestling after 16 months

'If IND get 600....': James Anderson reveals McCullum's words; confident in England's pursuit of 399 in 2nd Test

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Health benefits of eating mint leaves everyday

10 benefits of drinking chamomile tea

IPL captains with more wins than Virat Kohli

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Vinesh Phogat clinches gold at National Championships upon returning to wrestling after 16 months

Vinesh Phogat made a successful return to competition after a knee surgery to win the 55kg gold medal.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 11:23 PM IST

Star grappler Vinesh Phogat achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the gold medal in the 55 kg category at the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024 in Jaipur on Sunday. This victory came after her triumphant return from a 16-month hiatus. Vinesh's last appearance was at the World Championships in Belgrade in 2022, where she secured a bronze medal. Unfortunately, due to a knee injury, she was unable to participate in the last Asian Games, as reported by Olympics.com.

In a display of sheer dominance, the two-time World Championships bronze medalist defeated Jyoti in a mere two minutes, emerging as the champion in the 55kg category at the National Wrestling Championships 2024. After undergoing knee surgery in August 2023, Vinesh made a determined comeback to training in December.

On the other hand, Anshu Malik, the silver medalist at the 2021 World Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games, showcased her exceptional skills by securing a gold medal in the women's 59kg category. Anshu emerged victorious against the formidable Sarita Mor, a four-time Asian medalist, with a score of 8-3.

Anshu showcased her agility by swiftly executing a takedown, which she followed up with two remarkable two-pointers, giving her an early lead of 8-1 in the second period. When Sarita displayed aggression, Anshu's knee withstood the pressure, allowing her to defend effectively and ultimately secure a well-deserved victory.

In another thrilling match, Nirmala, a medalist at the 2010 Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games, claimed the gold medal in the 50kg category by defeating Neelam. Her exceptional performance showcased her unwavering determination and skill.

