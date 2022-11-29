USA vs Iran Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for USA vs IRA FIFA World Cup 2022, match 35

USA vs Iran Dream11

Iran and the USA will clash in the last round of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B matches. Both countries’ chances of advancing to the Round of 16 remain viable, and the game appears to be a winner-take-all affair. Christian Pulisic’s team has yet to add a three-point to their high-energy endeavours.

READ: 'These autographed arms are now worth...', Young fan goes bonkers after he meets Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Iran did exceptionally well to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the hands of England and have a chance to make it to the round of 16 even if they draw a stalemate against the USA.

The USA, meanwhile, have performed really well against both Wales and England but could only manage a draw in both games and are in dire need of a win against Iran if they have to make it to the next round.

Here we take a look at the possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Iran vs USA in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: November 30

Time: 12.30am (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Iran vs USA: Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hossein Hosseini

Defenders: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian;

Midfielders: Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi

Strikers: Mehdi Taremi

READ: BCCI officials to meet Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid for discussion, talks on split captaincy possible: Reports

Iran vs USA Predicted Line-ups

Iran Predicted XI: Hossein Hosseini; Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Haji Safi; Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard

USA Predicted XI: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Giovanni Reyna, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic