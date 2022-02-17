UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs MUM in PKL 2022

As the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 enters its business end of the campaign, top sides will hope to seal their berths in the playoffs spots. UP Yoddha and U Mumba are two such teams, and they will be pitted against each other in the first of tonight's three games in Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha are currently sitting pretty in third place in the table, having amassed 63 points in 21 league matches, having won 9 of those. They will be hoping to keep the winning run going, but standing in their way will be U Mumba, who have had much tougher fortunes of late.

The Mumbai based franchise are in ninth place on the standings, having won just 7 of their 20 games. They can still, hope for a late surge, but for that U Mumba will have to be at their brilliant best against Pardeep Narwal and co tonight.

UP vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs U Mumba match today.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar(C), Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

U Mumba: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali(C), Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam Anil

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Rahul Sethpal, Sumit

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on February 17, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.