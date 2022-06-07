Top woman cyclist accuses India coach of 'inappropriate behaviour' during camp in Slovenia

Woman cyclist accuses India coach of 'inappropriate behaviour'

In a shocking revelation, a leading woman cyclist has alleged Indian coach RK Sharma for 'inappropriate behaviour' during a camp in Slovenia. According to the cyclist, she was part of the preparatory camp for the Asian Track Cycling Championships. The competition is set to take place in Delhi from June 18 to 22.

READ | Cycling is necessary for fit, healthy India: Kiren Rijiju on World Bicycle Day

According to reports, the coach, who is the national sprint team chief, was appointed after a recommendation from the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). It has been learnt that the woman cyclist had sent the complaint through an email to the SAI (Sports Authority of India). According to a statement made by SAI, the cyclist was "immediately" brought back to India "to ensure her safety".

"SAI has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the CFI. Following the complaint by the athlete, SAI immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt with on priority and will be resolved shortly," SAI was quoted as saying.

"The Federation also formed a committee with the Secretary-General - Mr Maninder Pal Singh, Mr SS Sudeesh Kumar - President Kerala Cycling, Ms Dipali Nikam - Chief Coach Maharashtra Cycling Team and Mr VN Singh, Assistant Secretary, CFI who met today with the complainant and assured ____ full support during the time SAI committee comes out with its findings and decision," the statement added.

Talking about the coach, he has been working with the cycling team since 2014. He was also a former Air Force HR manager and worked with the junior and senior cycling teams over the years.