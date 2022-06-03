Cycling is necessary for fit healthy India Kiren Rijiju on World Bicycle Day

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju participated at the nationwide ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally’ on World Bicycle Day in Delhi on June 03. While talking to ANI, Union Law Minister said, “Today is World Bicycle Day, so thousands of people have gathered here, but people should ride bicycles anyway. I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for fit India and health.”