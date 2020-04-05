Top sports news: Yuvraj Singh hails cops for sharing food with homeless man, Virat Kohli, others ask fans to light diyas

In Sunday's top Sports News (April 5, 2020), the effect of coronavirus continues as no sporting events have yet begun. Many have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020 has been shifted to July 2021.
As for India, sports personalities have started donating to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:
Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media to applaud the policemen helped a homeless man amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.
Yuvraj shared a heartwarming video on Twitter and captioned it: "It’s heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these policemen. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind."
2. Team India - IGNITED: Virat Kohli wants to show the world 'we stand as ONE,' urges citizens to light diyas and lamps
Virat Kohli has urged fans to do the same for the “health warriors”. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight at 9pm for 9min Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE. Let’s show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India - IGNITED. @narendramodi @PMOIndia”.
3. 'Easy to talk about pay cuts if it doesn’t hurt your pocket': Sunil Gavaskar takes dig at ICA president Ashok Malhotra
Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra implied pay cut for professional cricketers in the country, it did not go down well with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian cricketer criticised Ashok Malhotra saying that its easy to talk when it doesn’t hurt your own pocket.
4. Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Hima Das urge people to light diyas and salute 'sanitation warriors'
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all citizens to turn off all lights in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton star Saina Nehwal, sprinter Hima Das and Indian women cricketer Sushma Verma also joined to request people to follow PM Modi''s appeal.
5. WWE: Undertaker, AJ Styles drop jaws in 'Boneyard match' as Wrestlemania 36 goes ahead behind closed doors
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) opted to go ahead with its trademark show Wrestlemania as a two-day event.
The day one of the star-studded event took place on Saturday (local time), however, the organizers decided to host it with no live audience amid COVID-19 outspread.