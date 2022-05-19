Thomas Cup winner Chirag Shetty asks Anand Mahindra for his booked XUV700, check out his reply

Chirag Shetty asks Anand Mahindra about his booked XUV700, check his reply

Indian Men's badminton team recently defeated Indonesia against all odds to lift the Thomas Cup 2022 title, for the first time in history.

One of the key members of India's historic triumph, the doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were exceptional throughout the tournament as they registered their first-ever gold medal by an Indian side.

After the historic feat, congratulatory messages continued to pour in from all quarters but the one that really stood out was Anand Mahindra's. The chairman of the Mahindra group took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian side for their achievement.

He wrote, "This is the dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport; a sport that's always been loved & played throughout our country. I grew up reading about the Thomas Cup & titans like Indonesia's Rudy Hartono who dominated it. Today we swept Indonesia away…Apna Time Aa Gaya."

Chirag Shetty responded to Mahindra's tweet, thanking him for his wishes, as he inquired about a Mahindra XUV700 that he had booked.

"Thank You Sir! I've booked an XUV700 recently hope I can get it soon!" wrote the 23-year-old shuttler.

Anand Mahindra meanwhile took note of Shetty's tweet and assure him of prompt delivery, while revealing that the chairman of Mahindra group had himself booked an XUV700 for his wife, and he's still waiting for its delivery!

While it's a bit surprising to know that the chairman himself is waiting for a car from his company, but Mahindra revealed that the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies these days.

"Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra I hope you see this! (By the way, I've ordered one for my wife & I'm still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies)," wrote Anand Mahindra in response to Chirag Shetty's query.

Earlier, Chirag had also hilariously replied to Air India's congratulatory tweet after India's triumph in the Thomas Cup, he jokingly hoped that the Indian team would get a charter plane back home after their win.