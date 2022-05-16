Thomas Cup winner Chirag Shetty asks Air India for 'charter plane' in hilarious banter

Thomas Cup squads

The Indian men's badminton team went on to create history after they defeated 14-times champion Indonesia 3-0 to win their maiden Thomas Cup crown. All the three matches were hard-fought with Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth winning their singles tie while the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went on to win their doubles tie.

As congratulatory messages came flooding in from all over, Indian airline Air India also tweeted saying, #FlyAI: Congratulations to the Indian Men's Badminton Team for winning the #ThomasCup2022 beating 14-times champion Indonesia today. This victory will give wings to the dreams of all young sportspersons in our country. What a proud moment."

#FlyAI: Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Badminton Team for winning the #ThomasCup2022 beating 14-times champion Indonesia today. This victory will give wings to the dreams of all young sportspersons of our country. What a proud moment.

Photo courtesy: @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/G24CqcsztD — Air India (@airindiain) May 15, 2022

Soon after the Thomas Cup winner Chirag Shetty quickly responded by sharing that he hopes ht squad gets a charter plane for travelling back to the country. "Hope we can get a charter plane back," he tweeted.

Hope we can get a charter plane back!https://t.co/Oz6h9kIBr7 — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 15, 2022

Talking about the Thomas Cup final, the Indian men's team saw Srikanth playing a crucial role as he stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

During a virtual press conference, Srikanth said, "Individual events are always different to team events and we hardly get to play team events and Thomas Cup finals are the biggest team events. So to win such a big event is a really big moment. It will actually take a while before you know what has actually happened".

"I will rate this one of my biggest wins and I am happy that everyone played extremely well. I don't think this is one individual's win, it is about all 10 players, Everyone stepped up when it mattered."