'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami recorded the best-ever wicket haul by the Indian bowler in 50-over World Cup history on Wednesday after taking 7 wickets in the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Amid his success on the cricket field, Mohammed Shami had recently received a marriage proposal from actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh, who is ready to become Mohammed Shami’s second wife.

Payal Ghosh, taking to her social media account, put in a proposal for the Indian pacer and wrote, "Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you."

For the unversed, Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan are estranged. They had got married in 2014 and welcomed a daughter in 2015. However, things soon turned ugly between the two after Hasin Jahan filed a case against the Indian player, accusing him of infidelity, match-fixing, and domestic violence in 2018.

Recently when Hasin Jahan was asked to comment on Payal Ghosh's proposal for her estranged husband, Jahan said, "These things keep happening to celebrities. It’s normal. I don’t want to comment on it," she said.

Payal Ghosh is a Bollywood actress who was born in 1992 in Kolkata. She completed her education at St. Paul’s Mission School and graduated in political science from Scottish Church College.

Payal Ghosh came to Mumbai to work in movies. She met Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, who gave her a break in Prayanam. Ever since then, Payal Ghosh has been a part of many films including Varshadhaare, Oosaraveli, Mr Rascal, and Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi, among others. In 2020, she became the vice president of the women’s wings of Ramdas Athawale’s political party.

Amid all the adulation that Shami is receiving for his bowling prowess, Hasin Jahan, expressed her desire for him to possess the same level of goodness off the field as he does on it.

“If he were also a good person, as good a player as he is, we could have led a good life. My daughter, my husband, and I could have led a happy life if he were a good person. And it would be even more a matter of respect and honour if he were not only a good player but also a good husband and a good father,” Hasin Jahan said.