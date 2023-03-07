Team NIMAS makes history with India's first seven nation cycling expedition under the aegis of Ministry of Defence

Team NIMAS, under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, made history by completing India's First Seven Nation Cycling Expedition covering over 5300 kilometers in just 38 days. The expedition started on 16 January 2023 in Vietnam and concluded on 3rd March in Singapore, passing through Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The team followed the historic route taken by Azad Hind Fauj and visited some forgotten places of national importance, such as the Battle of Kampar site and Merdika Square in Kuala Lumpur where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose delivered a motivational speech to over 60000 Indians in 1943. The expedition was led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM, and concluded at the INA War Memorial in Singapore.

The mission of the NIMAS cycling expedition was to inspire people to go beyond their boundaries and experience what makes a place, its people and its culture special and meaningful, and in doing so, spread the message of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and strengthen the Indo-ASEAN friendship bond. Colonel Jamwal said, "Cycling in SEA countries is a deeply immersive albeit strenuous experience that combines authentic local experiences, exciting activities, and enough downtime to really relax and soak it all in. We feel especially elated and humbled for having met INA veterans and learn about the then INA arm called ‘Balak Sena’ that inducted child warriors at an impressionable age of as young as 8yrs.”

During the expedition, the team visited several places of historical relevance, paid homage to martyrs of both nations, and propagated the thought of "Fit India Movement." To travel to far-flung areas and all the remote locations of the countries, the team used under-construction or local gravel roads in the interiors, at times mud tracks, and in some cases, they even created their own cycling trails by clearing up the bushes and filling some ditches. The team also interacted with locals and made them aware of NIMAS and the importance of adventure tourism.

NIMAS offers training across land, air, and water - a first of its kind that allows civilians to experience challenges across a variety of outdoor surfaces as well as pursue a career in adventure sports. Over the years, the institute has seen a plethora of locals intent on working hard and making NIMAS a success every step of the way.

This cycling expedition was a significant achievement in India's year of "Connect," especially in the neighborhood, and will help strengthen Indo-ASEAN friendship. For more information, please visit www.nimasdirang.com.

