‘Rahul should be a part of India squad for WTC’: Former Australian skipper Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting suggested that India should keep KL Rahul in the squad along with Shubman Gill for the final test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Rohit Sharma-led team India suffered a major blow after they lost against Australia in the 3rd test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which delayed their entry into the World Test Championship final.

Bringing Shubman Gill instead of KL Rahul in the squad didn't work wonders for the host in the Nagpur test, therefore the team management must be thinking of making some effective changes for the Ahmedabad test starting from March 9 (Friday). 

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting suggested that India should keep KL Rahul in the squad along with Shubman Gill for the final test. According to him, Rahul who had scored 2 centuries in England and one of them in the Oval (where the final of WTC will be played) knows the English condition well. 
"With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team,” said Ponting.

"Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order because he's played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order,” he added.

From what Ponting suggested it seems like he wants Rahul in place of Shreyas Iyer in the middle order and Shubhman Gill to open with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Not to forget that India will miss their star middle-order batter Rishabh Pant, who is out of action due to injury.

India will be playing their 4th and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia from Friday (March 9) in Ahmedabad. The reports as of now suggest that Mohammed Siraj will be replaced by Mohammed Shami for the crucial encounter.

