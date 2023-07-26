Team India requests BCCI to refrain from scheduling late-night flights following long wait at Trinidad airport

This request comes after the team experienced a four-hour delay during their flight from Trinidad to Barbados following the conclusion of the second Test against West Indies

The Indian cricket team has expressed their dissatisfaction with the travel arrangements from Trinidad to Barbados and has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid booking late-night flights. This request comes after the team experienced a four-hour delay during their flight from Trinidad to Barbados following the conclusion of the second Test against West Indies.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Team India was scheduled to depart at 11 PM from Trinidad, but the flight did not take off until 3 AM, resulting in the players reaching their destination at 5 AM.

Consequently, the team management has requested that the BCCI refrain from arranging any more late-night flights and has also asked for a day off from practice.

“They had left the hotel by 8:40 pm for the airport and had to wait for a long time at the airport. The team management has requested us to book a morning flight instead of late night flights as players want some rest post game. The BCCI has agreed to it and is planning to revise the next schedule,” a source in the BCCI told the newspaper.

The three-match One Day International (ODI) series is set to commence in Barbados on July 27th. Following the first two ODIs, the team will then journey back to Trinidad. The first Twenty20 International (T20I) will also be held in Trinidad, while the subsequent two matches will take place in Guayana. As for the fourth and fifth T20Is, they are scheduled to be played at Lauderhill in Florida, United States.

