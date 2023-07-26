Team India requests BCCI to refrain from scheduling late-night flights following long wait at Trinidad airport

Headlines

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

HomeSports

Sports

Team India requests BCCI to refrain from scheduling late-night flights following long wait at Trinidad airport

This request comes after the team experienced a four-hour delay during their flight from Trinidad to Barbados following the conclusion of the second Test against West Indies

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team has expressed their dissatisfaction with the travel arrangements from Trinidad to Barbados and has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid booking late-night flights. This request comes after the team experienced a four-hour delay during their flight from Trinidad to Barbados following the conclusion of the second Test against West Indies.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Team India was scheduled to depart at 11 PM from Trinidad, but the flight did not take off until 3 AM, resulting in the players reaching their destination at 5 AM.

Consequently, the team management has requested that the BCCI refrain from arranging any more late-night flights and has also asked for a day off from practice.

“They had left the hotel by 8:40 pm for the airport and had to wait for a long time at the airport. The team management has requested us to book a morning flight instead of late night flights as players want some rest post game. The BCCI has agreed to it and is planning to revise the next schedule,” a source in the BCCI told the newspaper.

The three-match One Day International (ODI) series is set to commence in Barbados on July 27th. Following the first two ODIs, the team will then journey back to Trinidad. The first Twenty20 International (T20I) will also be held in Trinidad, while the subsequent two matches will take place in Guayana. As for the fourth and fifth T20Is, they are scheduled to be played at Lauderhill in Florida, United States.

READ| Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, hints at Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE