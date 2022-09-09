Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Matthew Hayden returns as Pakistan mentor for T20 World Cup

Mathew Hayden with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced that Australia legend Matthew Hayden will be the team's mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Hayden's role with the national men's team will continue after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in league matches.

“I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under", PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said.

Hayden will join the team in Brisbane on October 15, the day Pakistan arrives from Christchurch after competing in a T20I series with Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion.I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant", Hayden said

I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room”, he added.

Pakistan in the past has appointed many foreign coaches with relative success including Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson, Dav Whatmore and Mickey Arthur.