Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Matthew Hayden returns as Pakistan mentor for T20 World Cup

Pakistan in the past has appointed many foreign coaches with relative success including Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson and Mickey Arthur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Matthew Hayden returns as Pakistan mentor for T20 World Cup
Mathew Hayden with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced that Australia legend Matthew Hayden will be the team's mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Hayden's role with the national men's team will continue after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in league matches.

“I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under", PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said.

 

Hayden will join the team in Brisbane on October 15, the day Pakistan arrives from Christchurch after competing in a T20I series with Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion.I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant", Hayden said

I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room”, he added.

Pakistan in the past has appointed many foreign coaches with relative success including Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson, Dav Whatmore and Mickey Arthur.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.