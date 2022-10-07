Sourav Ganguly not to be a part of BCCI anymore, Roger Binny likely to replace him as next Indian board chief

Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny

When the Supreme Court granted the Indian cricket board permission to change its constitution, everyone assumed that the incumbent BCCI office bearers would serve another term.

However, during a recent meeting of top BCCI executives in New Delhi, it was agreed that Ganguly will not seek a second term as BCCI president.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the meeting included numerous senior executives, including vice president Rajeev Shukla and former BCCI president N Srinivasan, in addition to the current office bearers.

According to the report, the first meeting was conducted at a hotel in New Delhi, while the second meeting was held at the home of a key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician.

The meeting determined that the 'Prince of Kolkata' would step down when his current term expired later this month, but the current secretary, Jay Shah, would stay on and run for the same position again.

The key issue is, if not Jay Shah, who will? Who will be the next president of the world's richest cricket board?

Two names have emerged to replace Ganguly in the BCCI administration. The first contender is former India all-rounder and selector Roger Binny, while the second candidate is current BCCI vice-president and former BCCI treasurer Rajeev Shukla.

Both of these individuals have already served the BCCI in some capacity, and one of them is expected to become the new BCCI president, while the other might become the new IPL chairman.

There is talk that Ganguly would run for the position of ICC chairman in the coming months. With the ODI Cricket Cup due to be staged in India in 2023, the BCCI wants one of its own to lead the world governing body.

If Ganguly does decide to take the next big step, gaining backing from cricket boards all around the world should not be a problem for the world's richest cricket body.

The elections will be held for five office-bearer roles: president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer.

