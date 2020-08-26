Serena Williams crashes out of Western and Southern Open tournament

Headlines

Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Meet Mumbai's second richest man with Rs 1,49,000 crore net worth who started business with Rs 10000

BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition MPs visit Manipur, earthquake in Andaman & Nicobar islands, weather update | News Wrap, July 29

Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

Dengue: Fruits to help to recover from fever

Health benefits of garlic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Opposition MPs visit Manipur, earthquake in Andaman & Nicobar islands, weather update | News Wrap, July 29

J&K: Mourners take part in rare Muharram procession in famous Dal Lake

AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

HomeSports

Sports

Serena Williams crashes out of Western and Southern Open tournament

Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western and Southern Open by Maria Sakkari on Tuesday after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7 7-6(5) 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals. Sakkari next faces Briton Johanna Konta, who got past Vera Zvonareva 6-4 6-2. The tournament, the final tune-up before the U.S. Open Grand Slam, is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

article-main
Latest News

reuters

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 10:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western and Southern Open by Maria Sakkari on Tuesday after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7 7-6(5) 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals. Williams, 38, raced to a 5-2 in the opening set before Sakkari drew level but the American raised her game again to take the early advantage in the rain-delayed contest.

Williams trailed 3-1 in the second set before reeling off four games in a row and was serving for the match when things began to fall apart. World number 21 Sakkari dragged the set to a tie-breaker before levelling the contest at 1-1, then surged to a 5-0 lead in the decider and completed the upset win on her eighth match point with a powerful forehand.

Sakkari said she did not play well but was delighted with the victory over the third seed. "I knew it was going to be an ugly match from my side but I’m extremely happy with the result," Sakkari said. "She’s a role model for me and many others. What she has achieved in our sport is unique and I don`t know if anyone else is going to do it again."

Sakkari next faces Briton Johanna Konta, who got past Vera Zvonareva 6-4 6-2. Earlier, Naomi Osaka put on a solid serving performance to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-3 6-1 and advance to the quarter-finals where she will face Anett Kontaveit, who beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-3.

Osaka progresses

Osaka fired eight aces to zero for Yastremska and needed just over an hour to dispatch the 20-year-old Ukrainian.  "The serve is a really important part of my game and I just need to tune it up," said fourth seed Osaka, who was playing in just her second WTA singles match since the Tour resumed. "The percentage still wasn’t that high today so hopefully as I play more matches it’ll get better."

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka improved her record against Alize Cornet to 7-0 with a 6-4 7-5 win to advance to the quarter-finals, where the Belarusian will meet Ons Jabeur, who beat Christina McHale 6-3 6-0.

The tournament, the final tune-up before the U.S. Open Grand Slam, is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE