Sania Mirza finally breaks silence on shock divorce after Shoaib Malik gets married for third time

Sania Mirza breaks silence on shock divorce after Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced marriage to popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi.

Indian tennis star player Sania Mirza’s personal life has lately been a hot topic on the internet ever since Pakistan’s star cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed. Separation rumours were circulating online between Sania and Shoaib. However, the rumours have been clarified by Sania's family who revealed that the two have been divorced for a few months.

Sania's team and her family released a statement on Sunday which read "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!

At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy."

Shoaib on Saturday announced that he has married the country's popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi. The cricketer released his wedding photograph on social media platform X with his new wife, with the words "And We created you in pairs".

There had been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between 41-year-old Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years. Just a few days back Malik unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram. Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.

A family source told PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce proceedings.

"It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Shoaib and Sania had got married in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.

(With inputs from PTI)