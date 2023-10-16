SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs Netherlands match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Dharamshala.

South Africa is making waves at the World Cup, showcasing exciting cricket and amassing an abundance of runs as they power their way through the competition. Their upcoming clash against the Netherlands in this picturesque hilly setting promises to be a testament to their newfound determination. While South Africa has been plagued by the "chokers" tag in the past, their recent performances in the last two games have hinted at a resurgence and a strong desire to succeed in the tournament.

Notably, the Dutch team had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world last year when they handed South Africa an unexpected 13-run defeat during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. This defeat remains etched in the memory of both teams and serves as a source of inspiration for the Scott Edwards-led Dutch side, even though T20 and 50-over formats are distinct in nature.

Cricket, as we know, is a sport where extraordinary feats can unfold, and the Dutch squad aims to replicate their past success, following Afghanistan's remarkable victory against defending champions England in New Delhi on Sunday night The Proteas, having learned from past experiences, are looking to their formidable trio of De Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram to ignite the stage once again and provide their bowlers with a substantial total to defend. South Africa's determination to go the distance in the tournament is evident, and they are eager to make a lasting impact on this World Cup.

Live Streaming Details

When is South Africa vs Netherlands match to be played?

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played on Tuesday, October 17.

At what time South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played?

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will the South Africa vs Netherlands match be played?

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Where to watch the live telecast of the World Cup 2023 South Africa vs Netherlands match?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Netherlands match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How to watch South Africa vs Netherlands match free live-stream?

The South Africa vs Netherlands match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Weather Report

The probability of precipitation is 55 percent with 66 percent humidity. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 10 and 17 degrees Celsius

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, favors the batters. However, the seamers can also find good pace and bounce as the game progresses.

SA vs NED World Cup 2023 Probable Playing X

South Africa:

Quinton De Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Henrich Klassen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

Netherlands:

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt