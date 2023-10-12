Headlines

Rohit Sharma has a special message for Chris Gayle after breaking latter’s record of most international sixes

After emerging victorious against Afghanistan yesterday, India's next match will be played against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday (14 October).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

This edition of ICC World Cup 2023 seems to be about breaking some big records as also witnessed in the past few matches. Taking example from yesterday’s India vs Afghanistan match itself, when Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma sets a new record of smashing the most sixes in international cricket.

India was playing their tournament’s second match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Rohit achieves the milestone of hitting most sixes (556) in international cricket, breaking ace West Indies batter Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes. 

In a video released by BCCI on X, Rohit has something special to say about Gayle who earlier held the prestigious record . He says, “Universe boss is Universe Boss. Obviously I’ve taken a leaf out of his books. 

“Over the years we have seen him, such a six hitting machine he is, wherever he plays.”

A point of commonality between Rohit and The Universe Boss is that they both happened to wear the same jersey number which is 45.  With the respect to that, Rohit also said, “the no. 45 has done it, so I’m sure he is happy about it.”   

Rohit’s record of hitting most international sixes is achieved in 453 matches which is lesser as compared to Gayle’s 483 matches. 

Not only this record, but the Indian captain has also equalled with Australia’s opening batsman, David Warner’s record of completing 1000 runs in least innings (19).

India is having a great run into the competition. With winning their first two matches of the World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia and Afghanistan, India currently stands second in the points table. 

Now, the Indian team's eyes are on their big match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday (14 October). 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

