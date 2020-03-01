Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

RM vs FCB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, FCB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head to Head

Barcelona visit Bernabeu to face Real Madrid with a two-point advantage at the top of the La Liga standings.

Madrid head into the El Clasico having failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match will be played on March 2, 2019, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live in India (TV channels)?

There won't be a live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live stream will be available on Facebook (LaLiga FB page).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Isco, Benzema, Bale

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Vidal, Messi, Griezmann.