Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 32-29 to clinch the trophy

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan to bag second title. Pro Kabaddi/ Twitter

On Saturday, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final game to win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 title.

With six points apiece on the night, V Ajith, Sunil Kumar, and Arjun Deshwal stood out as the top players for the Jaipur team.

In the first few minutes of the game, Puneri Paltan built a 3-1 lead thanks to a great raid by Pankaj Mohite.

The Jaipur team rallied back, leveling the score at 3-3. However, in the ninth minute, Arjun Deshwal was tripped by Gaurav Khatri, giving Pune the advantage once again at 5-4.

After Jaipur tied the game at 6-6, V Ajith upped his performance. Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored a raid point and a tackle point in rapid succession to help Pune grab the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute after both teams had been playing neck and neck for the whole game.

It was indeed a #vivoProKabaddiFinal to remember



Here are some of the finest pictures from tonight's #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/xQDinj8MmC — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 17, 2022

Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri were surprised, but Ajith helped Jaipur take the lead at 12-10 in the 19th minute. At the stroke of halftime, the Panthers were still in the lead, 14-12.

In the 22nd minute, the Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an All Out to take an 18-13 lead. However, Akash Shinde scored multiple points in a raid, and Pune quickly stopped Ajith to cut Jaipur's lead to 17-18.

Ankush, though, stopped Akash Shinde with a tackle, which allowed the Panthers to widen their lead. By surprising Ankush and Sahul Kumar, Aditya Shinde kept Pune in the game at 20-23.

However, Jaipur's skipper Sunil Kumar made a pair of outstanding tackle points, helping his team maintain its advantage at 27-22 in the 34th minute.

To stay in the game at 25-29, the Pune team didn't give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute.

Following that, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith, and Aditya Shinde launched a raid, but Paltan was unable to tie the score as the Panthers held a 31-29 advantage in the final seconds of the game.

The Panthers played flawlessly in the game's final seconds to win their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

READ| Ramiz Raja set to be sacked as PCB chairman after England series debacle; Najam Sethi likely to return: Reports