Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 32-29 to clinch the trophy

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash to emerge champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 champions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan to bag second title. Pro Kabaddi/ Twitter

On Saturday, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final game to win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 title.

With six points apiece on the night, V Ajith, Sunil Kumar, and Arjun Deshwal stood out as the top players for the Jaipur team.

In the first few minutes of the game, Puneri Paltan built a 3-1 lead thanks to a great raid by Pankaj Mohite.

The Jaipur team rallied back, leveling the score at 3-3. However, in the ninth minute, Arjun Deshwal was tripped by Gaurav Khatri, giving Pune the advantage once again at 5-4.

After Jaipur tied the game at 6-6, V Ajith upped his performance. Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored a raid point and a tackle point in rapid succession to help Pune grab the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute after both teams had been playing neck and neck for the whole game.

Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri were surprised, but Ajith helped Jaipur take the lead at 12-10 in the 19th minute. At the stroke of halftime, the Panthers were still in the lead, 14-12.

In the 22nd minute, the Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an All Out to take an 18-13 lead. However, Akash Shinde scored multiple points in a raid, and Pune quickly stopped Ajith to cut Jaipur's lead to 17-18.

Ankush, though, stopped Akash Shinde with a tackle, which allowed the Panthers to widen their lead. By surprising Ankush and Sahul Kumar, Aditya Shinde kept Pune in the game at 20-23.

However, Jaipur's skipper Sunil Kumar made a pair of outstanding tackle points, helping his team maintain its advantage at 27-22 in the 34th minute.

To stay in the game at 25-29, the Pune team didn't give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute.

Following that, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith, and Aditya Shinde launched a raid, but Paltan was unable to tie the score as the Panthers held a 31-29 advantage in the final seconds of the game.

The Panthers played flawlessly in the game's final seconds to win their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

