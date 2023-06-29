Search icon
Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill selfie row: Purported video reveals who started the brawl

New video shows how the fight broke between cricketer Prithvi Shaw, Sapna Gill and her friends, according to Gill's lawyer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

A new CCTV video has emerged revealing how the altercation between cricketer Prithvi Shaw and social media Sapna Gill began, months after the brawl was captured on camera. lawyer Ali Kashif Khan produced this video evidence in court on behalf of Sapna Gill and her companion Shobhit Thakur, Aaj Tak reported. This video shows Shobhit Thakur going to Prithvi Shaw to take a picture first. Sapna is also seated at her table at the same time.

As the disagreement between Shobhit and Prithvi continues, the circumstance deteriorates to the point that a fight breaks out. Shobhit and Prthivi Shaw's friends attempted to mediate the altercation. After a while, Sapna notices this altercation and steps in to protect her friend.

After that, this argument breaks out outside the club, and the Mumbai Police subsequently files a report. Ali Kashif Khan, Sapna Gill's attorney, appealed before the magistrate after the police filed their report with the court. He also mentioned permitting Sapna Gill to show the video of the purported altercation in this instance. Gill's friend captured it on his phone. Additionally, he insisted on getting CCTV footage of the altercation outside the bar.

Moreover, social media influencer Sapna Gill made severe accusations including molestation and assault in February of this year. In this case, a FIR was also filed, and the matter eventually made it to the Magistrate Court. However, the police recently made a significant statement on this case when they informed the Magistrate Court on June 26 that all of Sapna's accusations against Shaw were untrue and without merit.

Prithvi Shaw and a friend went to a five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner on February 15, where Prithvi got into a fight about taking pictures. Following this, the argument got heated and there was fighting between the two parties. The police had filed a case against Sapna Gill and the other defendants based on Prithvi's friend's accusation. 

A few videos of the altercation between Sapna Gill and Prithvi Shaw also became viral at the same time. Each side levelled assault claims at the other. Prithvi was also charged with molestation by Sapna.  The police said in court that they also looked at the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower's CCTV footage.

After watching this footage, it was discovered that Sapna was pursuing Prithvi Shaw's automobile while holding a bat. Additionally, the cricketer's car's windscreen was broken by Sapna and her companions. The police have also been informed by CISF representatives that no such event occurred as stated by Sapna Gill.

The officer claimed that as soon as he learned of the event, he went straight to the scene and saw a lady there grabbing a bat. The police claimed that no guy was physically abusing the lady at the scene, citing the CISF officer's account in its report that was sent to the court

