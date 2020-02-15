Headlines

Sports

Premier League set to deduct points from Man City, may force them to play in League Two: Report

The blues were found guilty under Uefa’s club financial control body (CFCB).

Latest News

Snehadri Sarkar

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 03:44 PM IST

Manchester City have been banned for two years from taking part in any European competitions by the Uefa on Friday (February 14).

City have also been fined €30m (£25m) for breaking the financial fair play rules and misleading the investigating body by providing them with false information.

However, according to the latest reports from The Independent, the raging English champions are now set to face possible deduction in points in the Premier League (PL) and even be forced to play in League Two ( the third tier of the English league).

As per the ban, a UEFA statement declared: “The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons).”

"European football’s governing body said that City “failed to cooperate in the investigation”.According to Independent's 'high-level' sources, the Premier League committee has already held talks over a possible way to penalize City if UEFA really handed a ban to them.

Now that's happened, that punishment of points deduction is alleged "highly likely" to happen next.

Just moments after UEFA's announcement last night, City released a statement confirming they will be applying the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport “at the earliest opportunity”.

“Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber,” the club said in their statement.

“The... flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he (the UEFA chief investigator) oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver."

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA."

“With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible” at CAS.

Pep Guardiola's side is set to take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season.

