Premier League: Fulham become only side without away win this season, lose to Crystal Palace

A moment of magic from substitute Michy Batshuayi set up Crystal Palace's second goal for Jeffrey Schlupp in the 2-0 win over Fulham, who became the first side in top-flight history to lose eight successive London derbies.

The Belgian striker only signed on loan in midweek but made an immediate impact within minutes of coming off the bench late on. He turned sharply to fire a shot which Fulham keeper Sergio Rico could only parry to Schlupp.

The day had begun badly for Claudio Ranieri's side when Cyrus Christie needlessly handled the ball in the area as he challenged Christian Benteke on 25 minutes.

Luka Milivojevic duly put away the penalty, which was only Palace's seventh home goal of the season, and they almost got another moment later when Benteke's scissor kick thundered off the crossbar.

Fulham's Rico was by far the busier keeper and did well to beat away a deflected shot off Denis Odoi as Palace made light of the absence of suspended winger Wilfried Zaha.

Fulham remains the only Premier League side without an away win this season and are now seven points adrift of 17th-placed Burnley.