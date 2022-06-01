Headlines

Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, POL vs WAL, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will see Poland and Wales open their campaign with a clash in Wroclaw.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will see Poland and Wales open their campaign with a clash in Wroclaw.

The home side secured their spot in the finals of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Sweden in March. Talking about Wales, they will take on either Scotland or Ukraine in their playoff final on Sunday.

When and where to watch Poland vs Wales, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 1, 2022, at Wrocław Stadium.

 

What time does Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Poland vs Wales, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

 

How and where to watch online Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India. 

 

Poland vs Wales​, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Bielik; Zielinski, Goralski, Krychowiak, Szymanski; Lewandowski

Wales: Hennessy; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, N Williams; H Wilson; James, Bale

