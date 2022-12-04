Pele health update: Football’s ‘King’ on end-of-life care, shares message for fans

Pele | Photo: Reuters

Brazilian football great Pele’s condition has been stable for the past 24 hours and has not worsened. He was earlier moved to end-of-life care after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

Amid concern over his health, 82-year-old Pele shared a message for his millions of fans and well-wishers on Sunday. Pele asked everyone to be “calm and positive”, adding that he was “strong, with a lot of hope”. He thanked fans across the world for their love and also mentioned the excitement of watching Brazil at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything,” he added.

Pele health update

Pele, who is a three-time FIFA World Cup winner, was admitted at the Albert Einstein Hospital on Tuesday (November 29), where he underwent chemotherapy evaluations. Doctors stopped Pele's chemotherapy treatment for cancer as it was not having expected results.

Pele also suffered from ‘general swelling’ and ‘heart failure’, it was reported. His doctors have said that Pele responded well to treatment for a urinary infection and a respiratory infection which was diagnosed this week.

Pele was diagnosed with cancer last February and underwent a procedure to get a tumor removed in September 2021. He is now on palliative care and will not be subjected to “invasive tests or treatment”.

Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is nicknamed "O Rei" or ‘The King’. He is considered by many to be the greatest player ever to grace the football pitch.

(With inputs from IANS, Reuters)