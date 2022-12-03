Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Football legend Pele ‘moved to end-of-life care’ in hospital as his body stops responding to chemotherapy

On Tuesday, he was brought to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with 'general edema' and 'heart failure.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

Football legend Pele ‘moved to end-of-life care’ in hospital as his body stops responding to chemotherapy
Image Source: AP

In his struggle against colon cancer, Brazilian football legend Pele has been 'moved to palliative care' in hospital as he is no longer responding to treatment.

According to reports in Brazil, the 82-year-old, who was admitted to the hospital last week, is undergoing pain relief measures in a 'end-of-life palliative care' unit.

On Tuesday, he was brought to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with 'general edema' and 'heart failure.'

The three-time World Cup champion remained in a'stable' state in the hospital on Thursday, according to an update, with his daughter Kely assuring there was 'no need for panic.'

According to a report in Folha de Sao Paulo, Pele is no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatment he has been receiving since last September to treat his bowel cancer.

He is currently under palliative care and will not be subjected to intrusive testing or treatment, according to his doctors. Palliative care is provided to patients who have potentially fatal diseases or conditions, as well as end-of-life care.

The Albert Einstein Hospital issued a statement on Friday saying that Pele had been diagnosed with a "respiratory infection" that was being treated with medication.

The former footballer is scheduled to remain in the hospital for more treatment in the coming days.

READ| Brazil football legend Pele hospitalised with 'general swelling' as he battles cancer

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.