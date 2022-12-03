Football legend Pele ‘moved to end-of-life care’ in hospital as his body stops responding to chemotherapy

Image Source: AP

In his struggle against colon cancer, Brazilian football legend Pele has been 'moved to palliative care' in hospital as he is no longer responding to treatment.

According to reports in Brazil, the 82-year-old, who was admitted to the hospital last week, is undergoing pain relief measures in a 'end-of-life palliative care' unit.

On Tuesday, he was brought to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with 'general edema' and 'heart failure.'

The three-time World Cup champion remained in a'stable' state in the hospital on Thursday, according to an update, with his daughter Kely assuring there was 'no need for panic.'

According to a report in Folha de Sao Paulo, Pele is no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatment he has been receiving since last September to treat his bowel cancer.

He is currently under palliative care and will not be subjected to intrusive testing or treatment, according to his doctors. Palliative care is provided to patients who have potentially fatal diseases or conditions, as well as end-of-life care.

The Albert Einstein Hospital issued a statement on Friday saying that Pele had been diagnosed with a "respiratory infection" that was being treated with medication.

The former footballer is scheduled to remain in the hospital for more treatment in the coming days.

READ| Brazil football legend Pele hospitalised with 'general swelling' as he battles cancer