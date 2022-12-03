FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive blow for Brazil as Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out with injuries

Image Source: Reuters

The Brazil squad confirmed on Saturday that Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the rest of the World Cup due to knee injuries.

The South American squad said the two players, who were injured during Friday's 1-0 loss to Cameroon, had examinations on Saturday morning that confirmed their injuries and the impossibility of them recuperating for the remainder of the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil, who face South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday, has defensive issues because Telles' fellow full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandro, have also been injured.

Brazil's Group G games featured Arsenal striker Jesus in all three, but the five-time world champions have a lot of offensive quality.

After spraining his right ankle in Brazil's opening 2-0 win against Serbia, coach Tite has indicated that star striker Neymar will play again in Qatar.

Neymar's chances of playing against South Korea improved as he was spotted at the Lusail Stadium with his teammates, striding on the pitch without a limp.

If Tite chooses to play Real Madrid center back Eder Militao as a full back, like he did in Danilo's absence against Switzerland, Brazil will have no other defenders on the bench.

