Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive blow for Brazil as Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out with injuries

Jesus suffered a knee injury against Cameroon, while Manchester United's left-back also hobbled out in the 1-0 defeat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive blow for Brazil as Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out with injuries
Image Source: Reuters

The Brazil squad confirmed on Saturday that Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the rest of the World Cup due to knee injuries.

The South American squad said the two players, who were injured during Friday's 1-0 loss to Cameroon, had examinations on Saturday morning that confirmed their injuries and the impossibility of them recuperating for the remainder of the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil, who face South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday, has defensive issues because Telles' fellow full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandro, have also been injured.

Brazil's Group G games featured Arsenal striker Jesus in all three, but the five-time world champions have a lot of offensive quality.

After spraining his right ankle in Brazil's opening 2-0 win against Serbia, coach Tite has indicated that star striker Neymar will play again in Qatar.

Neymar's chances of playing against South Korea improved as he was spotted at the Lusail Stadium with his teammates, striding on the pitch without a limp.

If Tite chooses to play Real Madrid center back Eder Militao as a full back, like he did in Danilo's absence against Switzerland, Brazil will have no other defenders on the bench.

READ| Football legend Pele ‘moved to end-of-life care’ in hospital as his body stops responding to chemotherapy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.