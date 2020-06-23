Headlines

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, joins list of infected tennis players who appeared in Adria Tour tournament

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has been tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkans. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 06:56 PM IST

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has been tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkans. 

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms," it added.

Djokovic's wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children are negative, the statement read. “Everything we did in the past month we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” the statement reads.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection.”

The other tennis stars who have been tested positive are Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki

The tournament, which also had top names such as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, was held in Belgrade, and Zadar and the players were also pictured playing basketball and dancing together without following social distancing protocols, Reuters reported.

As for Zverev, the German tennis star on Monday confirmed that he and his team have tested negative for coronavirus.

"I have just received the news that my team and I have tested negative for COVID-19. I deeply apologize to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour. I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution, my team and I will continue with regular testing. I wish everyone who has tested positive a speedy recovery. Stay safe," Zverev wrote on Twitter.

The ATP and WTA Tours, which were suspended in March due to the pandemic, are set to resume in August with the US Open and French Open beginning on August 31 and September 27, respectively.

