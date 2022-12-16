No England, Wales fans arrested during FIFA World Cup 2022; first time in tournament's history

For the first time in history of FIFA World Cup, no England or Wales fans were arrested

For the first time in the history of FIFA World Cup, not a single England or Wales fan was arrested during the World Cup, according to the head of the UK Football Policing unit.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has seen not a single fan from England or Wales being arrested, confirmed Mark Roberts, the chief constable of the UK Football Policing unit.

Roberts released a report after England's exit at the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal stage, as the Three Lions lost to defending champions France 2-1.

He also revealed that while as many as three arrests were made back in Russia 2018, for the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, not a single UK fan was arrested at the ongoing edition.

"Traditionally we do have few arrests of our fans at World Cups, but to have zero isn’t something we have seen before," said Roberts as per multiple reports.

He praised the behavior of England and Wales fans in Qatar.

"The behavior of England and Wales fans out in Qatar was absolutely exemplary. Throughout the home nations' involvement in the tournament there were no arrests or incidents to report, which is a credit to all those who travelled."

Roberts also thanked all the UK officials who travelled to the middle east and helped in the safety of his compatriots.

"I would also like to praise all the UK officers who travelled out to Qatar for the work they have done in helping to keep British nationals safe during the past four weeks," said Roberts as quoted in The Mirror.

"The atmosphere at all the home nations' games was passionate but friendly," he added.

Considered one of the title contenders, England bowed out in the quarterfinals, while France defeated Morocco in the semifinal 2-0 to set up a date with Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final on December 18.