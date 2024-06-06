Adani Power gives massive Rs 35000000000 order, planning to set up new plant in…

Boiler and turbine generator for the plant will be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy and Haridwar plants.

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Wednesday that it has secured a Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power Limited for setting up a 1,600 MW thermal power plant (TPP) at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from Adani Power Ltd (APL) for setting up the 2x800 MW TPP at Raipur, Chhattisgarh," the public sector giant said in a regulatory filing.

"The nature of the order is supply of equipment – boiler, turbine generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation and supervision of erection and commissioning," BHEL said.

Boiler and turbine generator are to be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, the company added.



