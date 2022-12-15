Ramiz Raja brutally trolled, Twitter flooded with memes after lights, mics malfunction at PSL 8 draft

Mic and lights failure at PSL 8 draft, fans share hilarious memes

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 draft was held on Thursday, with plenty of star names from across the border, and all over the world set to go under the hammer. However, as it turned out, lights and mics malfunctioned during the event, due to some production failure.

Fans from Pakistan and those across the border in India took notice of the production failure, as they mocked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ramiz Raja, for the unfortunate turn of events.

While the lights did return and the draft resumed as usual fans decided to troll Raja as they compared the PSL8 draft to that of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, while some others trolled the PCB chief using the Rawalpindi pitch which the ICC recently rated as 'below average'.

READ| IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises

There were some others, who also shared hilarious memes.

Check how fans reacted:

No light! No mic! The production team has made a blunder in the draft ceremony of PSL8. #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/L9GQKIi1q2 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 15, 2022

@TheRealPCB

Bs ab PSL ki opening ceremony draft ki trah na krwana

No light No mic #PSL#HBLPSLDraft — Umair Ramzan (@UmairRa53622728) December 15, 2022

Hafeez son can organize better Psl Draft ceremony than Ramiz Raja what a pathetic ceremony Light aw gayi ha Mic Kharab hai#HBLPSLDraft December 15, 2022

Ramiz bhai will blame producers after pitch curators now saying we are light years behind in production. Bhsdk. #PSLDRAFT — niharilicious (@niharilicious) December 15, 2022

Bhai ye PSL ka draft ho rha ya kuch or ho rha

No light,no mic #PSLDRAFT pic.twitter.com/Fk1Bl1jHnE — Ayush@vkkings007) December 15, 2022

PSL draft mein china ki lights kon laya @iramizraja ? — nomi (@nomi49) December 15, 2022

READ| PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29, Puneri Paltan edge Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in thriller

The PSL 2023 draft was held in Karachi on Thursday, with around 1,000 local and foreign players. Five of the six PSL teams had retained 8 players when the retention window closed.

Each franchise was allowed to pick three players in platinum, diamond, and gold categories, five in silver categories, and two each in emerging and supplementary categories.