Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ramiz Raja brutally trolled, Twitter flooded with memes after lights, mics malfunction at PSL 8 draft

Fans on Twitter brutally trolled PCB chief Ramiz Raja and shared hilarious memes as lights and mics malfunctioned during the PSL 8 draft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Ramiz Raja brutally trolled, Twitter flooded with memes after lights, mics malfunction at PSL 8 draft
Mic and lights failure at PSL 8 draft, fans share hilarious memes

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 draft was held on Thursday, with plenty of star names from across the border, and all over the world set to go under the hammer. However, as it turned out, lights and mics malfunctioned during the event, due to some production failure. 

Fans from Pakistan and those across the border in India took notice of the production failure, as they mocked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ramiz Raja, for the unfortunate turn of events. 

While the lights did return and the draft resumed as usual fans decided to troll Raja as they compared the PSL8 draft to that of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, while some others trolled the PCB chief using the Rawalpindi pitch which the ICC recently rated as 'below average'. 

READ| IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises

There were some others, who also shared hilarious memes. 

Check how fans reacted:

READ| PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29, Puneri Paltan edge Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in thriller

The PSL 2023 draft was held in Karachi on Thursday, with around 1,000 local and foreign players. Five of the six PSL teams had retained 8 players when the retention window closed. 

Each franchise was allowed to pick three players in platinum, diamond, and gold categories, five in silver categories, and two each in emerging and supplementary categories.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.