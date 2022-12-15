PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29, Puneri Paltan edge Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in thriller

Jaipur Pink Panthers to square off against Puneri Paltan in final

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 began on October 7, and after more than 2 months, the league has its two finalists, and coincidentally, it's the two best teams in the league phase of the tournament who have qualified for the final on Saturday, December 17.

Season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers overcame Bengaluru Bulls in a one-sided contest to prevail 49-29 in the first semifinal on Thursday in Mumbai, followed by a thrilling second semifinal between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas as Fazel Atrachali's men won 39-37.

Jaipur Pink Panthers finished top of the league, while Puneri Paltan finished second, thus sealing their places in the semis.

They qualified for the final with the Paltan reaching the summit clash for the first time in the franchise's history, while the Pink Panthers will play in their third final.

In the first semifinal, Sahul Kumar emerged as the best player for the Panthers with 10 tackle points in the semifinal match. In the second match, Pankaj Mohite picked up 13 raid points in the absence of regular star Aslam Inamdar, while Narender Hoshiyar added nine points for his side, and Ajinkya Pawar added five raid points, but they couldn't salvage the Thalaivas.

The Thalaivas led the match at half-time, but Fazel's side registered a brilliant comeback to claim a stunning victory and make it to their first-ever final.

The Abhishek Bachchan-owned outfit led from the first half itself, and they were head and shoulders above their opponents, the Bulls.

Ajith Kumar led the way for the Panthers as he notched 13 raid points, while Shaul Kumar recorded 10 tackle points.

Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush also added five tackle points each, while Bharat was the lone warrior for the Bulls with his 6 raid points but it was not enough to help his side salvage a win.