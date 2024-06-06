What BJP may have to give Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Eknath Shinde to make Modi 3.0 a reality

For the first time in his 22-year political career, Modi will not have the absolute majority that has allowed him to make decisions independently.

With the BJP falling short of a majority to form a government independently, the TDP and JDU have gained a strategic position to negotiate for more ministerial positions in PM Modi's Cabinet. Interestingly, PM Modi has never led a coalition government even when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both seasoned politicians from the coalition era, are expected to leverage their experience and negotiation skills to secure key ministries. Eknath Shinde and Chirag Paswan are also likely to call the shots.

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to negotiate for at least five ministerial positions, additional central funds, early assembly elections, and special status for Bihar.

Chandrababu Naidu

Although the TDP has remained quiet about its negotiation details, sources cited by NDTV suggest that the party may seek major ministries at the Centre and preferential status for Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu had previously parted ways with the BJP in 2016 over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been assured one berth in the Union Cabinet and is hopeful of securing an additional state minister position.

Eknath Shinde



Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of his party's MPs at his residence, possibly a discussion over Cabinet berth.