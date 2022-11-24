Neymar love life: Long list of models, actresses linked with Brazil’s World Cup star

Neymar with Bruna Biancardi | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Brazil’s Neymar is one of the biggest stars featuring at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The ace forward known for his breathtaking skills currently plays club football at France Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar has a decorated football career where he has also played for iconic clubs Barcelona of Spain and Santos in his home country Brazil. However, not just on the pitch, Neymar has had a colourful life off it as well.

The footballing maestro has been in the news several times in his celebrity career due to his highly-publicised relationships. From famous actresses to supermodels, he has been linked with several women over the years and his love life has always been the stuff of headlines. From confirmed to rumoured, here are 11 romances of the ace footballer during his career.

Neymar’s love life: Who has the Brazil star dated?

Bruna Biancardi

It is unconfirmed who Neymar is currently dating. There was speculation that he and his recent girlfriend Bruna Biancardi had patched up. 30-year-old Neymar started going out with 28-year-old Brazilian social media influencer and marketing manager in 2021 after the two met at a New Year’s eve party back in 2020. The relationship was secret for some months before it became public. As per reports, the two separated early in 2022.

Carolina Dantas

Neymar’s first public relationship was with Carolina Dantas, who has since gone on to become a social media star. He went out with Dantas early in his career in 2011 when he was still in Brazil playing for Santos. Despite dating for only a year, the couple had a son named Davi. Neymar and Carolina are still reportedly close and raise the child together.

Barbara Evans

The next person to come into Neymar’s life after Carolina Dantas was Playboy model Barbara Evans. It was a very short relationship which reportedly lasted only a month or so. After dating Neymar, Evans went on to be part of several reality TV shows in Brazil.

Patricia Jordane

From one Playboy model Barbara Evans, Neymar then reportedly dated another Playboy model Patricia Jordane in 2013. However, Neymar rejected the relationship as a rumour. Despite that, Jordane posed for Playboy magazine cover, captioned 'The brunette that enchanted Neymar'. A court battle ensued between the star footballer and Playboy.

Bruna Marquezine

Neymar’s relationship with actress Bruna Marquezine delighted the press in Brazil and they soon became the favourite couple of tabloids. They dated on and off between 2012 and 2017 after meeting at the Rio Carnival. The relationship was in the news for right and wrong reasons - including alleged affairs and political differences between the two celebrities. The actress later rejected all such reports.

Laryssa Oliveira

Brazilian social media personality Laryssa Oliveira had revealed on TV in 2013 that she and Neymar had dated for three months while Neymar was seeing Bruna Marquezine. Oliveira had claimed that Neymar paid for her to fly to Barcelona and be with him. Neymar’s photos with Laryssa were leaked in the press but the Brazil star maintained that the two were just friends. He also sued her, rejecting her claim that they had been in a relationship.

Gabriella Lenzi

Neymar allegedly dated supermodel Gabriella Lenzi in the run up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The relationship was a public one and she shared photos of him and Lenzi on social media. The couple was spotted holidaying in Spain’s Ibiza after Brazil’s embarrassing exit against Germany at the World Cup. However, the supermodel never confirmed her relationship with Neymar.

Soraja Vucelic

The next woman who Neymar reportedly dated was Serbian Playboy model and qualified psychologist Soraja Vucelic. The two allegedly dated and were also spotted in Ibiza like Lenzi and Neymar. The then Barcelona star had reportedly sent his private jet to pick Vucelic up.

Jhenny Andrade

Neymar has also dated UFC ring girl Jhenny Andrade. The two were spotted as a couple at 2015 New Year’s eve party. The couple were named by the press as 'Ken and Barbie'. She was also spotted at a couple of football matches where Neymar featured for Barcelona. However, the alleged affair was short-lived.

Caroline Caputo

Neymar allegedly dated another supermodel Caroline Caputo in 2017. However, the rumoured fling was never confirmed. Neymar was back in his home country Brazil at the time, before he moved from Barcelona to PSG.

Natalia Barulich

In 2020, Neymar reportedly met model Natalia Barulich at his birthday party. She even posted a special social media message for the footballer but the affair did not work out for long.

