FIFA World Cup: South Korea star Son Heung-min wears face mask against Uruguay, here’s why

Son wearing the facemask | Photo: IANS

South Korea’s captain Son Heung-min is the country’s most famous footballer and plays in the English Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur. Uruguay is wary of the threat presented by Son. The sensational and skillful forward was spotted wearing a peculiar face mask in training and also for the first group stage match against Uruguay.

Son’s unusual look has caught the eye of fans in the stadium as well as on the TV. Several have been wondering why the South Korea skipper is wearing the peculiar looking face mask.

Why is Son wearing a face mask at the World Cup?

The forward who has 35 goals for South Korea is wearing the mask as protective gear to reduce chances of a facial injury. The reason why Son is taking extra precaution to protect his face is to reduce the chances of furthering a recent injury which he is recovering from.

The Spurs star suffered a massive blow to his face after a collision with Marseille player Chancel Mbemba during his club team’s Champions League match against the french side on November 1.

Son injured his eye socket and suffered four fractures to it. He was forced to undergo a surgery after some days and was out of action in Tottenham’s next three games against Liverpool, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

The mask he is wearing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is specially designed to minimise the chances of a facial impact while playing. Earlier, young Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol was also seen wearing a facemask at the World Cup.

South Korea face off against Uruguay in their first Group H match on Thursday, November 24.

